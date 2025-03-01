InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.25

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.50.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IIP.UN

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$9.79 on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.40 and a 52-week high of C$14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -489.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.0331 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -1,900.00%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.