Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 171,600 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 36% compared to the average volume of 126,526 call options.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $31.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8168 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
