Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 171,600 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 36% compared to the average volume of 126,526 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $31.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8168 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 150.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 69,363 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 3,875,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,452 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 40.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

