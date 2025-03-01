Investors Buy Large Volume of Li Auto Put Options (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 21,298 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 16,347 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,313,000 after buying an additional 530,390 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 27.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 432,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 93,904 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Li Auto by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 177,414 shares during the period. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

LI opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

