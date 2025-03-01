Investors Purchase Large Volume of Invesco Solar ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 40,849 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 564% compared to the average daily volume of 6,155 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 205.9% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,050,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 447,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 300,149 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $774.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

