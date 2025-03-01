iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 932.4% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 639.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 85,606 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 177.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $61.20 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $64.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

