Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $212.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

