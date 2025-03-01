Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $176.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $163.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $143.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $242,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,742,619.25. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,053 shares of company stock worth $617,442. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 493.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

