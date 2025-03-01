Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Cut to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $150.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $143.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average of $118.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $148.06.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $185,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,525 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,550.75. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,053 shares of company stock worth $617,442 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 493.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

