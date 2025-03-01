JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 706.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 30.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

JBGS opened at $15.35 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.52. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.92%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

