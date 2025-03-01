JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target to $34.00

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AS

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion and a PE ratio of -213.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 734.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 71,086 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,907,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 65.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 348,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.