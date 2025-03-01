Kairos Pharma’s (KAPA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Kairos Pharma Stock Performance

Kairos Pharma stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Kairos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

About Kairos Pharma

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in immune suppression and drug resistance. These therapeutics include antibodies and small molecules for the treatment of prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and glioblastoma.

