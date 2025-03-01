KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2,427.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of KB stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $72.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KB shares. Morgan Stanley raised KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.