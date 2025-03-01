KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.14.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $263.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.69 and its 200 day moving average is $254.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Workday has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Research analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total value of $13,799,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,200. This trade represents a 48.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 433,321 shares of company stock valued at $111,763,803. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,197,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,272 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,735,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,223 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

