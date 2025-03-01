Lake Street Capital Cuts Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target to $11.00

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLZE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Get Backblaze alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Backblaze

Backblaze Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Shares of BLZE stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $290.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Backblaze has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Backblaze by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Backblaze by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Backblaze by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.