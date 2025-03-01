Lake Street Capital Upgrades MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Buy

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGPI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Cowen lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Shares of MGPI opened at $32.74 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $92.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 43,233 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,181,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.