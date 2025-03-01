Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.33.

LANC stock opened at $191.15 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $209.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,250,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,386.36. This represents a 23.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

