Leerink Partnrs Comments on Immunocore Q2 Earnings

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunocore in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Get Immunocore alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMCR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $72.05.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 26.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,472,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,954,000 after purchasing an additional 520,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 63.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 109,206 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 7,437.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 91,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.