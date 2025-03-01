Leerink Partnrs Has Bearish Estimate for ELAN Q1 Earnings

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2,129.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after acquiring an additional 555,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 101.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 874,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 439,757 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

