Loop Capital Cuts CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $100.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.47.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.47 and a beta of 3.25. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.53.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $101,422.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,785,024.10. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total transaction of $93,008,820.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,265.80. The trade was a 99.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,784 shares of company stock valued at $96,522,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.