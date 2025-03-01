Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MFI. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.08.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$25.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.96, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$19.61 and a one year high of C$26.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 324.76%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

