Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.08.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$25.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$19.61 and a 12-month high of C$26.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.76%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

