Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CART. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Maplebear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

CART stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. Maplebear has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $886,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,734,980.82. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $107,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,283.88. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,318 over the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portman Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $3,196,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Maplebear by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,552,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 831,795 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Maplebear by 5,191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,853,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

