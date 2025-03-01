Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

NYSEARCA:INR opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28.

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

