MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEIP opened at $2.56 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth $69,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

