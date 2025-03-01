MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEIP opened at $2.56 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MEI Pharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth $69,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

