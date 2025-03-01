MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Stock Performance
MEIP opened at $2.56 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
