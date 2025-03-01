Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Buys 635 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 27.9% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 44,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,832.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 198,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 188,589 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 63,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.58 and its 200-day moving average is $176.11.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,309 shares of company stock valued at $25,057,490. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

