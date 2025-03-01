Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 878.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 367.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This represents a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,530 shares of company stock worth $2,024,192 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,368.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,271.44 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,142.91 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,291.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,330.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

