Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Saxon Interests Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,899 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 263,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,975,200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $882,816,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 96,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 76,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $397.12 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $385.58 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $420.68 and its 200-day moving average is $422.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.96.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.87, for a total transaction of $1,077,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,203,211.24. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,070,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

