Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Price

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. Sempra has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. Sempra’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165.88. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $225,717.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,236.65. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

