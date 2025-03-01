Monster Beverage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 34,725 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 554% compared to the typical volume of 5,306 put options.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,748.60. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $110,942,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

