Morgan Stanley Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $270.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $335.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Beer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.40.

Shares of SAM opened at $243.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.37. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $339.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 389.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 323.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Boston Beer by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

