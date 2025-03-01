Morgan Stanley Cuts WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Price Target to $13.00

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WBTN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get WEBTOON Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of WBTN opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBTN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.