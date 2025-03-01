Morgan Stanley Cuts Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $122.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Westlake from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Westlake from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Westlake from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Westlake from $134.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

Westlake Price Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. Westlake has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.98). Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,933,000 after purchasing an additional 574,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Westlake by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Westlake by 732.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 993,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,865,000 after purchasing an additional 873,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Westlake by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 983,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,711,000 after purchasing an additional 58,093 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

