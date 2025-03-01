Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Price

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $2,728,575.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,605.36. The trade was a 34.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $2,568,844.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,851,521.64. This represents a 14.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,979,000 after purchasing an additional 866,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,907,000 after buying an additional 297,075 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,110,000 after buying an additional 218,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,490,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after buying an additional 416,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,503,000 after buying an additional 66,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

