MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Research Coverage Started at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital started coverage on shares of MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

MultiSensor AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSAI opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. MultiSensor AI has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Get MultiSensor AI alerts:

Institutional Trading of MultiSensor AI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MultiSensor AI by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MultiSensor AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiSensor AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.