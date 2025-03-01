National Bank Financial Forecasts BNS FY2025 Earnings

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,746,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,480,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,575,000 after buying an additional 3,958,580 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,757,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after buying an additional 2,346,995 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,990,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,752,000 after buying an additional 2,195,604 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

