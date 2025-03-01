Needham & Company LLC Cuts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $32.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprout Social from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,266,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at $859,397.12. The trade was a 59.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,465 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $423,474.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,182,487.35. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,265 shares of company stock worth $3,837,006 over the last three months. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 133.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 145,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 116.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 263,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 141,252 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 46.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 20.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 27.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

