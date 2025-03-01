Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $650.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.14% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.
In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
