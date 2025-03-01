Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 126.46% from the company’s previous close.

VIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.63. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $107,556.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 708,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,373.95. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $67,389.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,264.40. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,935 shares of company stock worth $327,082 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

