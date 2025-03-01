NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,807,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 67.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,893,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after buying an additional 759,524 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,612,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after buying an additional 410,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,273,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,963,000 after acquiring an additional 238,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

