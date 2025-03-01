Northland Capmk Issues Positive Estimate for TTI Earnings

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for TETRA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE TTI opened at $3.79 on Friday. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.96 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,259,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 239,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,734,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 462,213 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,697,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 64,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 414,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

