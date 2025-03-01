NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 317,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,746,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after buying an additional 511,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after buying an additional 154,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 460,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 351,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 128,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $17.23 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

About NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,537. This trade represents a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

