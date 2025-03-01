Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

Shares of NTNX opened at $76.89 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of -219.69, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at $37,832,410. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $786,900.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,882 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,467.66. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,917 shares of company stock worth $12,114,781 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 26.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 5,859.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 80,510 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 310.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 125.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

