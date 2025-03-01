Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNXGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $76.89 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of -219.69, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at $37,832,410. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $786,900.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,882 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,467.66. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,917 shares of company stock worth $12,114,781 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 26.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 5,859.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 80,510 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 310.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 125.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.