NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 4.5% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,898.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,836,220,000 after acquiring an additional 55,859,917 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,589,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 810.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 38,584,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,766,670,000 after buying an additional 34,346,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2,556.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,605,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,063,174,000 after buying an additional 8,281,902 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $124.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average is $131.92. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

