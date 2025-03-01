NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.20% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $124.81 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 896.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 698.5% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 182,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 159,966 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,335.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 25,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 574.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 103,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 87,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

