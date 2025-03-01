Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ODD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Oddity Tech stock opened at $47.62 on Thursday. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 4.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $5,460,000. Finally, Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $1,891,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

