Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

OPI stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 360,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

