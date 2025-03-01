Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stephens Analyst Says

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $822.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. Research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

In related news, Director Rocks Patti Temple bought 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,068.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,679 shares in the company, valued at $332,299.41. The trade was a 43.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 183,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

