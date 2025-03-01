Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of OLA opened at C$10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.42 and a 52 week high of C$10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

