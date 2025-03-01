Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PZZA
Papa Johns International Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa Johns International
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 225.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.
Papa Johns International Company Profile
Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Papa Johns International
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.