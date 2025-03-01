Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PZZA

Papa Johns International Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa Johns International

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. Papa Johns International has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 225.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.