Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,040,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,242,000 after acquiring an additional 761,561 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 44,753,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 18.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,154,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848,037 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,567,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 724,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

